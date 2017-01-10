Video shows Albuquerque business owners fight off thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque store owners took matters into their own hands when a thief tried to steal from their store.

The owners of the Family Store Galore said they’re sick of people trying to steal from them. While they know getting into a fight with any possible thief is dangerous, they said they just don’t care anymore.

A man came into the Family Store Galore last week trying to steal a bin full of clothes and shoes.

“On a daily basis, we catch somebody stealing items,” said Joey Vergo, owner of the Family Store Galore.

When Vergo and his wife catch people trying to steal from their store, they don’t hold back. Security video shoes Vergo’s wife approaching the man holding the bin first.

“He told her flat out, he said I’m taking these and I’m not going to pay for them,” said Vergo.

That was when things got violent.

“He tried to push her out of his way,” he said. “We started wrestling with him for the stuff, and he ran out the door,” he continued.

The thief ended up dropping the goods and taking off, but Vergo’s wife did suffer a few injuries.

“My wife she hurt her finger very bad, it may have even been broken,” he said.

Just last month, someone tried to break into the Family Store Galore overnight. With two incidents in only a month, Vergo and his wife are sick of it.

“I don’t sleep at night very well because I’m worried that somebody’s going to be breaking in the store. I’m constantly checking our surveillance systems,” he said.

After being in business for four years, he said the last six months have gotten out of hand. He and his wife understand theft is part of the business, but they want any future thieves to know, enough is enough.

“We’re tired of it, we’re tired of it. It’s time that people put their foot down and they don’t just give in to these criminals,” he said.

The Vergos want to add more security, but said it’s too expensive. Even though Vergo’s wife did not want to speak with KRQE News 13, she did say she understands interacting with these type of people is dangerous, but she will do whatever it takes to defend her business.

This incident has not been reported to the police and Vergo said they will be considering relocating because of the uptick in thefts.