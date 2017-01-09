Today in History: January 9

Today in History

Today is Monday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2017. There are 356 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 9, 1788, Connecticut became the fifth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

On this date:

In 1793, Frenchman Jean Pierre Blanchard, using a hot-air balloon, flew between Philadelphia and Woodbury, New Jersey.

In 1861, Mississippi became the second state to secede from the Union, the same day the Star of the West, a merchant vessel bringing reinforcements and supplies to Federal troops at Fort Sumter, South Carolina, retreated because of artillery fire.

In 1913, Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, was born in Yorba Linda, California.

In 1914, the County of Los Angeles opened the country’s first public defender’s office. The fraternity Phi Beta Sigma was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

In 1916, the World War I Battle of Gallipoli ended after eight months with an Ottoman Empire victory as Allied forces withdrew.

In 1931, Bobbi Trout and Edna May Cooper broke an endurance record for female aviators as they returned to Mines Field in Los Angeles after flying a Curtiss Robin monoplane continuously for 122 hours and 50 minutes.

In 1945, during World War II, American forces began landing on the shores of Lingayen Gulf in the Philippines as the Battle of Luzon got underway, resulting in an Allied victory over Imperial Japanese forces.

In 1957, Anthony Eden resigned as British prime minister for health reasons; he was succeeded by Harold Macmillan.

In 1968, the Surveyor 7 space probe made a soft landing on the moon, marking the end of the American series of unmanned explorations of the lunar surface.

In 1972, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes, speaking by telephone from the Bahamas to reporters in Hollywood, said a purported autobiography of him by Clifford Irving was a fake.

In 1987, the White House released a Jan. 1986 memorandum prepared for President Ronald Reagan by Lt. Col. Oliver L. North showing a link between U.S. arms sales to Iran and the release of American hostages in Lebanon.

In 1997, a Comair commuter plane crashed 18 miles short of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing all 29 people on board.

Ten years ago: U.S. forces continued to stage airstrikes against suspected al-Qaida fighters in Somalia in the first offensive there since 18 American soldiers were killed in 1993. Apple Computer CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone, which went on sale the following June. Tony Gwynn and Cal Ripken Jr. were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Carlo Ponti, the Italian movie producer who discovered — and married — actress Sophia Loren, died in Geneva at age 94.

Five years ago: Iranian state radio reported that a court had convicted former U.S. Marine Amir Mirzaei Hekmati of working for the CIA and sentenced him to death. (The Obama administration and his family denied Hekmati was a CIA spy; Hekmati was released in Jan. 2016 as part of a prisoner swap.) President Barack Obama announced that chief of staff William Daley was quitting; he was succeeded by Obama budget chief Jack Lew. Former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame. No. 2 Alabama beat No. 1 LSU 21-0 for the first shutout in BCS title game history.

One year ago: French Jewish leaders and the nation’s prime minister, Manuel Valls, held a memorial ceremony for four people killed in a kosher market a year earlier by an attacker claiming ties to the Islamic State group. Actor Angus Scrimm, 89, the “Tall Man” in the “Phantasm” horror films, died in Tarzana, California.

Alfred Holmes, left, escorts his son Hamilton Holmes, right, and Charlayne Hunter, center, to the registrar's office at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Jan. 9, 1961. They are the first black students to attend the university after a federal judge ordered the two students admitted to the all-white institution. (AP Photo) President Dwight Eisenhower faces a joint session of Congress to deliver his State of the Union address Jan. 9, 1959 in Washington. Vice President Richard Nixon and House Speaker Sam Rayburn, right, sit behind the president. (AP Photo) Pfc. Daniel A. Rouseau, 20, left, of Willimansett, Mass., and Sp. 5 Willy H. Brown, 23, of Fort Mill, S.C., are a pair of Heroic Medics with a company, 1st battalion, 27th Infantry, U.S. 25th infantry division. Their outfit was pinned down, for four hours after a helicopter assault landing north of Saigon in Vietnam on Jan. 9, 1967. They and two other medics worked on the wounded all throughout the battle. All have been recommended for decorations by their commanding officer. (AP Photo) President Lyndon Johnson is presented a gold medal at a brief White House ceremony by the Pan American Society, Jan. 9, 1969. Placing the medal around the president's neck is Robert M. Reininger, president of he Society, left, with an assist from former Postmaster General James A. Farley. Johnson told ht egroup that after retirement he will continue to maintain a "deep interest in all that is calculated to advance Latin American benefits." (AP Photo) A Turkish tank stands guard at the entrance to Mogadishus Port on Friday, Jan. 9, 1993. The Turkish Army is among the mixed nations in Somalia bringing aid to the starving people. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver) Panamanian students carry a large flag along Fourth of July Avenue in Panama City, Jan. 9, 1964, after Canal Zone police fired at them with teargas guns. Two days of anti-U.S. rioting that followed a fight over flag rights in the Canal Zone have resulted in the deaths of 17 Panamanians and three U.S. soldiers. (AP Photo) Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPhone during his keynote address at MacWorld Conference & Expo in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)