Suspected getaway driver due in court after fatal officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of being the getaway driver for an armed robber who was shot and killed by Albuquerque police this weekend is due in court Monday.

She’s now charged with 17 robberies, the majority of them at Starbucks and McDonald’s locations around the city.

Police say Audrey Guzman admitted to driving around Gilbert Lovato as he robbed mostly restaurants. The crime spree started back in mid-December.

On Saturday, a tip led detectives to the Motel 6 near the Big I. There, they watched Guzman and Lovato get into a car and drive to a nearby Village Inn. Lovato went inside and robbed it.

Officers stopped the car at Carlisle and Comanche that is when police say an altercation took place and police shot and killed Lovato.

When Guzman was interviewed afterward she confessed to being Lovato’s getaway driver as he robbed businesses like Starbucks, KFC, McDonald’s and Church’s Chicken.

Guzman’s ex-husband said he’s not surprised by what happened. He said the mother of his kids has been in and out of jail and on drugs for some time.

Guzman also claimed Lovato’s mother was sometimes the getaway driver.

The Albuquerque Police Department hasn’t charged mom but police said the investigation isn’t done yet.

Guzman will make her first appearance in district court Monday afternoon.