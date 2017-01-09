Parenting 411: 50th Anniversary And Admissions at Sandia Preparatory School

Bill Sinfield, Head of School and Laura Fitzpatrick, Director of Admission at Sandia Preparatory School, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the benefits and rewards in attending an independent school. Independent schools do not receive funding from the district or the state, which allows them the freedom to teach in smaller classrooms and offer a curriculum that reflects changes in the workplace.

Bill explained that Sandia Prep has a, “100% graduation rate” and attributes that to the teacher-student ratio and the diverse offerings of classes. Laura added that they, “hire the best teachers in the country and often in the world.” The application process is on-going and can be completed online or by calling the admission office at 505-338-3007.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Sandia Preparatory School