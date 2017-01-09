On The Stage: The Metropolitan Opera Auditions

Renato Estacio, District Director of auditions from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions joined New Mexico Living to invite singers and listeners of opera to the Rocky Mountain Region auditions this weekend. The auditions begin at noon at the African American Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 14, and the deadline to apply is Monday, January 9, 2017. It is open to the public to enjoy.

The event features judges from around the country, including, the San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera and the New England Conservatory of Music. The State of New Mexico has endorsed the auditions as a significant contribution to the music community.

