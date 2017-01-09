Nob Hill store to close after over 20 years in business

Route 66 Nob Hill; Central Ave ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Nob Hill business is closing its doors after more than 20 years. It’s the first of 2017.

The owner of “Hey Johnny” says it will go out of business next month. Tom Ford says there are many reasons for its closing, but a main one is the changing face of brick and mortar retailers and growing online sales.

Ford also says a slow holiday season lead to the decision along with a changing Nob Hill, which at one time he says was a vibrant and bustling neighborhood.

“That has changed so much and I think Nob Hill needs help from the city, from our administration, and we requested that more than a year and a half ago,” said Ford.

Ford said the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project didn’t help business either. Although they stopped the construction during the holidays, he believes ART gave people a negative image and stopped them from shopping in Nob Hill altogether.

 

