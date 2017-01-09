New Mexico State Parks host bird and bat festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an event for nature lovers everywhere and tickets are only three dollars.

The New Mexico State Parks is gearing up for the Winter Bird and Bat Festival at the Rio Grande Nature Center on Saturday, January 14.

Public Relations Coordinator, Christina Cordova, joined KRQE This Morning to talk about the upcoming event and their employee awards program.

The festival will offer speaker programs that focus on habitats, identification, and behavior of bats and bats in New Mexico.

Below is a list of times and activities happening at the festival:

8:30 am Guided Bird Walk

10:30 am Guided Nature Walk

10:00 am All About Owls

11:30 am Terrestrial Birds of the Rio Grande Nature Center

1:00 pm Rescued Bats in Captivity: Their Care and Biology

2:00 pm Bird and plant walk

For more information, visit their website.