New Mexico rekindles efforts to reinstate death penalty

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Republican state lawmaker in New Mexico is reviving efforts to reinstate the death penalty as an option for convicted killers of police, children and corrections officers.

Rep. Monica Youngblood of Albuquerque has pre-filed a bill that would bring back punishment by lethal injection to New Mexico. A spokesman for GOP Gov. Susana Martinez said Monday she supports the measure.

A similar bill was approved by the state’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives in October during a special legislative session but never taken up by the Senate. Democrats retook majority control of the Legislature in November elections.

Last year’s proposal became fodder for election-season mailers accusing Democratic candidates of being weak on crime. Leading Democratic lawmakers including Senate majority leader Peter Wirth say they are disinclined to take up the legislation.