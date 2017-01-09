Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Detectives on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Three undercover Albuquerque Police Department detectives are on standard paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting that left a suspected robber dead. APD says they were searching for repeat offender Gilbert Zambronio-Lovato when they conducted a traffic stop. They say an altercation erupted thaT led to shots being fired and Lovato being hit. He later died at the hospital. At this time police are not saying the suspect was armed.

2. Police are now calling two missing adults and three missing children critically endangered.Police say 25-year-old Vanessa George was last seen with her one and 4-year-old daughters. Her sister, 20-year-old Leticia George is also missing along with her 1-year old daughter. Police say Vanessa has been the victim of domestic violence before. They may be driving a Toyota Tundra with New Mexico license plate 578-SNY.

3. A fairly quiet start to the day with most of us walking out to 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Spot wintry mix and snow showers will continue to favor the San Juan Mountains of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. A few spot showers may sneak onto the Northwest Plateau but likely to fall as rain in and around the Farmington area.

4. If you’ve had Dion’s in the last month, the Department of Agriculture is issuing a public health alert. The USDA has concerns that assorted sliced deli meat including roast beef, pastrami, and turkey used from mid-December to last week may be contaminated with listeria after the bacteria was found on equipment where its processed.

5. A group of Rio Rancho police officers’ wives is on a mission to help raise money to buy bullet and stab proof vests for the furry officers that help their husbands on the job. None of the K-9 officers with Rio Rancho police have vests because the department can’t afford them. The wives have been doing events to raise the money.

The Morning’s Top Stories