Metropolitan Opera Council set for second annual auditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an opportunity to discover exceptional young talent.

The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions is a program to provide a venue for young opera singers from all over the country to be heard by a representative and to assist those with the greatest potential in their development.

District Director and Music Commissioner, Renato Estacio-Burdick, joined KRQE This Morning to discuss their second annual auditions.

The New Mexico District of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2017. It is the regional qualifier for the Rocky Mountain Region of the National Council Auditions.

Auditions will be sponsored by the Metropolitan Opera National Council and are open to the public at no charge.