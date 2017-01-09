Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

A series of weak whether disturbances will slide across northern New Mexico through mid week. These will provide some snow on the west slopes of the northern mountains. Most other areas of the state will see rounds of cloud cover but a little in the way of showers. The forecast begins to become more exciting by Friday. A deep low pressure system looks like it will pass through the state Friday night and Saturday. The storm has the potential to bring heavy mountain snow and valley rain and snow. We will keep you posted.

