Local soap shop grows from kitchen to store front

By Published:
synergy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The key to success for any business is to have a passion for what you’re doing. That’s what the owner of Synergy Soap Company in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill credits for being able to set up shop in the trendy part of town.

Atenas Ruiz de Hill started the business with her husband in their kitchen and would sell the soap-related products at markets prior to setting up in Nob Hill in November 2016.

Ruiz de Hill said the location has so far proved to be a boost for sales of the organically made soaps. Some of which are customized to the preference of customers as to the scents and variations which are made.

Ruiz de Hill said they enjoy not only providing for customers in town but also for out of town residents. Owners said they also ship custom orders to other states around the country.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s