Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A fairly quiet start to the day with most of us walking out to 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Spot wintry mix and snow showers will continue to favor the San Juan Mountains of southern CO and northern NM. A few spot showers may sneak onto the Northwest Plateau but likely to fall as rain in and around the Farmington area. Afternoon temperatures will be near to just above average – expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s (even the 70s for those within the Southeast Plains!) Strong winds will hug the higher terrain of northern and central NM, spilling onto surrounding lower elevations.

WIND ADVISORY in effect for Sandia and Manzano Mountains as well as Northeast Plains now through 12PM Tuesday. Sustained westerly winds 35-40mph / gusts 45-55mph.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect for Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Central Highlands and Raton Ridge now through 12PM Tuesday. Sustained westerly winds 35-45mph / gusts 60-70mph.

MIDWEEK: Similar conditions to Monday with a partly sunny sky blanketing the state and a few spot snow showers favoring the Northern Mountains. Afternoon temperatures will stay above average in the Albuquerque-metro area with mid-50s expected through Thursday.