John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

A quick hitting winter storm will scrape the northern part of the state through tonight. The hardest hit areas will be the San Juans of Colorado and New Mexico. Some accumulating snowfall is also expected for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, but the bigger story there will be winds gusting up to 70 mph. Gusty winds up to 55 mph will also be found across the northeast.

Snow will continue off and on across the northern high terrain through the week. Another winter storm moves in for Friday and Saturday. This storm will dig deeper, allowing southern New Mexico to see a much better shot at showers and snow. There are currently two possible tracks for this storm. One going through the southern tier of the state and the other going just south of the state. Either way, southern New Mexico will see a better shot at getting some much needed precipitation.