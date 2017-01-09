Investigators release autopsy results on 10-year-old Victoria Martens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The autopsy results were released Monday on 10-year-old Victoria Martens. That report is so graphic, KRQE News 13 is only sharing a portion of it.

Martens was murdered in the apartment she shared with her mother on Golf Course and Irving Road in August 2016, one day after her birthday, allegedly by her mother, Michelle Martens, her boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales and his cousin, Jessica Kelley.

According to the autopsy, Martens was strangled, then dismembered after her death.

While her mother told investigators she watched as Gonzales and Kelley gave her daughter meth, the autopsy shows no meth in her system. However, it did find very high levels of alcohol.

It also revealed proof Victoria had been sexually assaulted in the past.

Martens, Gonzales and Kelley are all charged with murder and awaiting trial.