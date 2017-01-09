In The Kitchen: New You, Healthy Eating

Registered Dietitian, Sara Robbins from Dairy Max joined New Mexico Living to give us some tips on maintaining healthy eating and how to avoid pitfalls in your New Year dieting resolutions. Number one is to avoid the gimmick diets and avoid labeling food good or bad. What you need to do is include all the food groups, eat when you’re hungry and eat food you like.

She suggests following the My Plate plan which is a road map to healthy eating and includes fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy.

