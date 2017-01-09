In The Arts: Canvas And Coffee

Terry Dewitt artist and owner of Canvas and Coffee and Canvas and Kids, joined New Mexico Living to explore her family friendly painting events and classes. In addition to the fundraising events, sports and corporate team building, bridal showers, and the Paint Your Power classes, she also hosts kid’s birthday parties, summer camps and classes designed for kids.

What makes it 100 percent family friendly is the fact that there is never any alcohol. She does serve coffee, tea, hot chocolate and sweet treats. Events and class schedules can be found online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living