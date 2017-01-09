FBI investigating after body found on the Santa Ana Pueblo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been four days since two sisters and their three young children vanished from an Albuquerque home. They’re from the Santa Ana Pueblo and now the FBI says a body has been found there. Agents are now searching the area.

Leticia George and Vanessa George
Pictured: Leticia George & Vanessa George

This is also an Albuquerque Police Department case because the women live in the northwest part of town. But the estranged boyfriend of one of the sisters said he last saw the women and children on the Santa Ana Pueblo.

“Back on [Jan. 5] we did a welfare check at their location and they were just gone,” said APD Officer Simon Drobik. “They left personal items behind, such as their cell phones.”

Albuquerque police released fliers for 25-year-old Vanessa George and 20-year-old Leticia George. Police say the sisters live together in an Albuquerque home with their three children, Vanessa’s 4-year-old and 1-year-old daughters, Zoe and Chloe, along with Leticia’s 1-year-old daughter Haley. The children are also missing. becenti-kids-missing children

Police say Vanessa was a victim of domestic violence, the offender being her estranged boyfriend, Murphy Becenti. He just got out of jail on Dec. 30.

KRQE News 13 asked APD why an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued.

“It’s very specific with Amber Alerts. We don’t want to over abuse the  Amber Alert system when the criteria hasn’t been met,” said Officer Drobik.

But police say that could change. KRQE News 13 has learned a body was discovered Sunday on the Santa Ana Pueblo.

The feds haven’t identified the person, but they also found a Toyota Tundra pickup truck abandoned in a rocky ravine about five miles north of the casino. Vanessa drove a Tundra.

Now, investigators are out searching for more clues, and more crime scenes, agents with rifles drawn combing the area round the pickup truck.

The women and children are still considered endangered and missing. The feds are being tight-lipped about what’s happening out there.

The FBI says the body is now at OMI where medical examiners are trying to confirm an identity and the cause of death.

 

