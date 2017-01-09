Farmington police seek suspect in weekend shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities in Farmington are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect in a shooting Sunday morning. Police say a 31-year-old man was shot while confronting an intruder in his friend’s garage on Monarch Street.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

The suspect is described as either Native American or Hispanic, 5’7” to 5’9”, with a husky build. He was reportedly wearing a black and while plaid jacket with a joker or clown design.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington police.