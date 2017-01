ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are heading into their third season of arena football here in Albuquerque. Once again the team is calling out to the community for people that believe they have what it takes to play professional football.

The Team will hold their final tryouts on January 21 at Tingley Coliseum. The Team is also holding tryouts for dancers for the upcoming season.

