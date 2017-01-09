Davon Lymon to be arraigned on murder charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Accused cop killer Davon Lymon is set to appear in court, Monday morning. A judge is expected to arraign 35-year-old Lymon on charges for the death of Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster.

Lymon already faces up to 50 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to federal gun charges. Investigators say the busts leading to those charges happened just weeks before he shot and killed Officer Webster. The state filed murder charges against Lymon after that federal trial was finished. A jury indicted him and Monday, he’ll answer to those charges.

Police say Davon Lymon shot and killed Webster during a traffic stop. They say the officer pulled him over because the plates didn’t match his motorcycle. As Webster tried to handcuff him, investigators say Lymon pulled out a gun and shot Webster multiple times.

Lymon is facing seven other charges aside from first-degree murder, including tampering with evidence, shooting from a motor vehicle and forgery.

Arraignment is set for 8:30, Monday morning.