Community a model for pursuing, using federal funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A northern New Mexico village is a model for accessing federal funding, leading to new jobs along with a grocery co-op, vineyard and one of the nation’s top libraries.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports rural development funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has gone toward eight projects since 2009 in the community of Dixon.

About 30 jobs have been created as a result.

USDA official Terry Brunner says other New Mexico communities could follow Dixon’s lead.

He said strong local involvement makes the community unique.

The library project began in 2002 with $200,000 raised by residents and supporters.

A federal loan and matching grant followed.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services ranked the Embudo Valley Library among the top five nationally in 2015.