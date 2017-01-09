Bill to limit use of restraints on children in New Mexico schools

By Published:
stockimg Classroom; empty - generic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would limit the use of restraints used on children in New Mexico schools.

There have been a number of lawsuits in recent years over the way special needs students have been restrained. In 2010, surveillance cameras caught an Albuquerque Public Schools teacher and an educational assistant slamming a special needs student into a wall, trying to restrain him.

Also, another lawsuit was filed after APS Police handcuffed a 7-year-old autistic boy to a chair.

Opponents to the practices say different disabilities call for different calming methods.

State Rep. James Smith, an East Mountain High School teacher, has introduced a bill that would limit the use of restraint or confinement of a student to only emergency situations. That includes any students, but outlines specific rules for special needs students.

The bill says the school needs to come up with a plan for each individual special needs student based on their individual circumstances and their parents must be informed of that plan and notified of any incidents.

Rep. Smith also wants to require schools to report each incident where restraint is used to the state.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s