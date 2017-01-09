Bernalillo County looking into supervisor for social media posts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking into one of its supervisors for what he’s been posting on social media.

“He’s a manager,” confirmed the County’s Spokesperson, Tia Bland.

That manager runs a division in the Public Works Department.

It was brought to KRQE News 13’s attention that he had posted some questionable tweets on his personal account for everyone can see.

A tweet sent to KRQE News 13 read, “I want to harass and deport every greasy illegal Mexican in this state.”

Another one, referred to his genitals.

One post talks about his employer, suggesting Bernalillo County doesn’t treat its employees well.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the supervisor. He defended his posts saying it’s his own Twitter account and not associated with where he works. He did admit his language can be strong and not necessarily appropriate, but he said he gets angry about what’s happened in the past eight years and is responding to that.

As for the genitals tweet, he said he was just joking and responding to another tweet.

“This one has been in place I think over a year now,” said Bland.

The county said it does have a social media policy that lets employees know what they shouldn’t post. For example, posting something that hurts the county’s reputation or anything that could be seen as obscene or discriminatory.

“Some of the things we’ll likely do is find out if and when the employee was made aware of the policy,’ said Bland.

The county is now looking into that supervisor’s posts.

“Any employee who does violate it could be subject to discipline up to termination,” said Bland.

KRQE News 13 is not naming the supervisor because he hasn’t been disciplined.

As of Monday night, that manager’s Twitter account was deleted.