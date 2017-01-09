Albuquerque mayor revives Commission on Indian Affairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is working to better help the Native American community.

The mayor has restored the Commission on Indian Affairs, which was dormant for the last two years.

That was one of the recommendations following the beating deaths of two homeless Native American men. The goal of the commission to be champions for people like them.

“We provide liaison for the Native community to the city, and also from the city back to the Native American community,” said Ron Solimon, Chair of the Commission on Indian Affairs.

The members who will make up the commission were announced Monday. They include a former member of the Institute of the American Indian Arts, a homeless outreach coordinator, a member of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission and President of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.