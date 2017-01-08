Suspect killed in NE Albuquerque officer-involved shooting identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting left one person dead.

Police have identified the offender shot and killed as Gilbert Zambronio Lovato, 38.

Albuquerque Police Department said late Saturday night, undercover detectives tracked down a vehicle connected to an armed robbery at a business on Menaul and University. Officers caught up to the two suspects in a car on Comanche and Carlisle.

“Officers were engaging the subjects inside the vehicle. They appeared to be armed and shots were fired,” Ofc. Fred Duran said.

Police said in a statement Sunday that a deadly threat was presented and shots were fired.

The other suspect, Audrey Kathleen Hapke, also known as Audrey Guzman, 35, is in custody.

Multiple agencies are investigating.

Three Albuquerque police officers are on standard, paid administrative leave. Until tests are conducted, police said they cannot confirm how many officers fired their weapons.