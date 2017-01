ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Police have shut down southbound Golf Course at Homestead Trail due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

APD says due to the motorcyclist’s condition, the crash has been deemed a full motors call out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.