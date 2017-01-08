Southbound Golf Course at Homestead Trail reopened after fatal motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police shut down southbound Golf Course at Homestead Trail due to a crash involving a motorcycle for a short time Sunday.

APD says a motorcycle driven by a male without a helmet was seen speeding down southbound Golf Course when a car pulled out in front of him.

The motorcyclist died on scene as a result of his injuries.

Although the cause of the crash is under investigation, police say speed appears to be a factor at this time.

The identity of the male has not been released.