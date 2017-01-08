Shakespeare on the Plaza issues call out for new interactive stage design

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking to draw more people to Civic Plaza this summer.

Last year, a popular theater series on the plaza was such a success that this year, they’re expanding and inviting artists from all over the country to design the stage.

But this new set won’t just be for the actors.

Martin Andrews is the artistic director for Shakespeare on the Plaza, a partnership between the Vortex Theatre and the City of Albuquerque.

“This year, we wanted to take the public step a little bit farther, and we wanted to bring that even to the set itself,” Andrews said.

For the first time, Shakespeare on the Plaza was free last year, more than 4,000 people watched the shows during its month-long run.

Last summer Shakespeare on the Plaza out grew their stage, this summer they have a different idea, a new interactive art display and stage on Civic Plaza.

“Families will be able to interact with it, sit on it, play with it, and then we take it over in the evenings to do our show,” Andrews explained.

“Last year we did our first temporary public art call for artwork on the plaza to compliment that season, and it was really successful,” Sherri Brueggemann, Public Art Program Manager said.

Now, there’s a call out for artists all over the country to create the stage and art display.

“It’s really exciting and kind of scary for some of our actors and directors because they don’t know the space they’re going to be on right now,” Andrews said.

There are some guidelines for the artists. The city will pay the design fee of $6,500 and the Vortex Theatre will find the funds to pay for the build, looking spend about $10,000.

“From their world, they said that they’ve never seen this happen before where a public art project is actually integrated into a Shakespearean theater production outdoors,” Brueggemann said.

Andrews says the new set up should accommodate up to 700 people.

Artists have until mid-February to submit a design.

They hope to have one picked by March for the shows which start in June.

This summer they’ll be putting on Shakespeare’s Macbeth and The Comedy of Errors.