Officer-involved shooting leaves one armed robbery suspect dead in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting left one person dead.

Albuquerque Police Department said late Saturday night, undercover detectives tracked down a vehicle connected to an armed robbery at a business on Menaul and University. Officers caught up to the two suspects in a car on Comanche and Carlisle.

“Officers were engaging the subjects inside the vehicle. They appeared to be armed and shots were fired,” Ofc. Fred Duran said.

Police said at least one officer fired shots.

One suspect was shot, taken to the hospital, and later died. The other suspect is in custody.

Multiple agencies are investigating. It’s unclear if the area is blocked off.