Metro Hoops Recap

200x200-jared-chester By Published:
basketball

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)– Semifinals for the Metro Championships were pushed back due to snowy weather on Friday night. Semifinal matchups were played on Saturday night, and Championships will be played on Monday. Here are the Scores:

Boys

#5 Rio Rancho-83, #1 Abq. High-79

#10 Volcano Vista-63, #11 Sandia-70

So, Rio Rancho and Sandia will play in this year’s Metro Championships which is Monday at 7 p.m., at Cibola High School.

Girls

#3 West Mesa-67, #2 Eldorado-62

#1 Hope Christian-46, #4 La Cueva-39

So, Hope Christian and West Mesa will play in this year’s Metro Championships which is Monday at 7 p.m., at Sandia High School.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s