Metro Hoops Recap

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)– Semifinals for the Metro Championships were pushed back due to snowy weather on Friday night. Semifinal matchups were played on Saturday night, and Championships will be played on Monday. Here are the Scores:

Boys

#5 Rio Rancho-83, #1 Abq. High-79

#10 Volcano Vista-63, #11 Sandia-70

So, Rio Rancho and Sandia will play in this year’s Metro Championships which is Monday at 7 p.m., at Cibola High School.

Girls

#3 West Mesa-67, #2 Eldorado-62

#1 Hope Christian-46, #4 La Cueva-39

So, Hope Christian and West Mesa will play in this year’s Metro Championships which is Monday at 7 p.m., at Sandia High School.