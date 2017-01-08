MAC Center open to the public and serious athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The MAC Center is located in Rio Rancho at what used to be Blades. It has a hockey rink, two basketball courts, batting cages, and soon will have a full weight room. It is a great place for families to come drop off their kids to play, or train while a parent can use the gym to get into shape.

“People kept saying Rio Rancho should do something like this, and people kept telling me I should be the one to do it. So, after three years it finally came to fruition,” said MAC Athletic Center President and former Rio Rancho Athlete Michael McDermott.

The former baseball player has spent time coaching and running his Hooligans Baseball Club Team, but McDermott now hopes to house multiple club sports at his new multi-sport facility.

“We plan on starting our own basketball teams this summer, we will be starting leagues in march, but we do run the Hooligans baseball teams play out of here, we have warrior hockey playing here along with Nemaha, and so we are trying to put our own teams and support them,” aid McDermott. “But we are open to anyone and everyone to come use our facilities.”

