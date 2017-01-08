Lobo Women win 4th straight conference game

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Lobo Women’s Basketball team is on a tear to start out Mountain West Conference Play, as they won their 4th straight against Nevada on the road 69-63. The University of New Mexico is now 8-6 overall and 4-0 in MWC play.

The Lobos were once again led by Cherise Beynon, who had a game high 25 points. They led 27-11 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a hot start from stand out freshman Mykiel Burleson, who had 16 first quarter points; she would finish with 18.

It would be a little close for comfort down the homestretch though, as the Wolf Pack brought this one back to a one possession game, but Jayda Bovero would hit some clutch shots down the stretch. She finished with 10 points, as the Lobos go on to win 69-63.

They will hit the road again to take on UNLV next, that game will be Wednesday at 7 p.m.

