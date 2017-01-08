Lobo Men collapse at the finish losing to Nevada 105-104

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It seemed like everything was going the University of New Mexico’s way on Saturday night against Conference for Nevada. They held one of the conference’s best 3-point shooting teams to a low percentage, and were leading by 25 with 11 minutes left in the game.

Things would go awry for this Lobo team though, as they would fall in overtime 105-104.

UNM had 26 points at the finish from Elijah Brown and Tim Williams, freshman duo Jalen Harris and Dameon Jefferson would also put on a good showing combining for 26 points, but the Lobos almost fell asleep on defense late in this game and were unable to finish.

“We had some breakdowns that this team needs to get over,” said UNM Head Coach Craig Neal. “We just didn’t finish.”

The Lobos were up by 11 with under two minutes left to play in this game, but the Wolf Pack offense would go on to be relentless from the 3-point line, making seven 3’s to put this game into overtime. Nevada’s Jordan Caroline would finish with a ridiculous 45 points, and Nevada had two other guys score in the double digits. They sunk 15 total threes with the majority coming at the end of the game.

UNM’s Sam Logwood would finish with 9 points, but with under one minute left in the game Sam would miss two free throws that would have put this game out of reach. The same thing would happen in overtime coming from Elijah Brown though, as EB would go 1-2 at the line making the game 104-102 UNM’s lead. Nevada would finish it in the most heartbreaking way for UNM Nation, by sinking a 3 ball from deep.

A heart breaking loss as the Lobos now fall to 9-7 overall and 2-2 in conference play. This marks their second straight loss and a big one at home, which marks Nevada’s first win at the Pit since they started playing the Lobos.

UNM stays at home to take on UNLV next, that game will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Wise Pies Arena AKA The Pit.