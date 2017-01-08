Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Snow and wind are ahead for the mountains while the rest of New Mexico feels warmer temperatures to begin the upcoming week!

Temperatures this morning started out 10°-30° warmer compared to Saturday morning. Afternoon highs today will be 10°-15° warmer. Albuquerque will make it back into the upper 40s to near 50 while Santa Fe returns to the lower 40s with southeast New Mexico feeling the 50s! But, the weather isn’t going to be just sunny and warmer for everyone around the region!

A couple of weather disturbances will pass across the Four Corners in the coming days bringing the chance for heavy mountain snow to the higher elevations along with high wind. First, the high winds will crank up in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this evening into Monday and into the Northeast Plains. Wind gusts could reach 65 mph with sustained winds of 35-45 mph. Along with the stronger winds comes the chance for more snow to begin the week.

Winter Storm Warnings are up for the San Juans of southern Colorado for Monday morning into Tuesday morning. Areas in the San Juans of southern Colorado could pick up 10-20″ of snow above 10,000 to 11,000 ft with the west facing slopes picking up the most snow Monday into Tuesday. The San Juans of northern New Mexico will also see the chance for snow. Winter Storm Watches run from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning for the chance of 12″-18″ above 7,500 ft with 1-3″ in the lower elevations.

A larger storm system and cold front will impact the state by Friday. This is another weather maker worth watching as it could bring another dose of colder weather, wind, mountain snow and rain so stay tuned.