Candidates announce bids for Albuquerque mayor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Two different candidates officially threw their hats into the ring for mayor of Albuquerque on the October ballot, and both started with a similar message.

Michelle Garcia Holmes spent 20 years in the Albuquerque Police Department and eventually became Chief of Staff for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Holmes wants to build relations to bring more jobs to Albuquerque.

Councilor Dan Lewis also announced his bid for mayor.

He says he’ll embrace change as mayor, with new police leadership, and more police officers.

Former Bernalillo County Commissioner Deanna Archuletta has also formally announced her candidacy for mayor.

Mayor Richard J Berry took office just over seven years ago and is not seeking re-election.