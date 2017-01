ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a rollover crash on southbound I-25 at Paseo del Norte.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Medics took another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what caused the rollover. It left glass all over the road.

All lanes on I-25 southbound at Paseo del Norte are closed off.