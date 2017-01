ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– She tells police she remembers nothing, but a woman has been arrested for an attack with a knife and a hammer.

It happened Saturday at an apartment south of Central and Tramway in southeast Albuquerque.

41-year-old Rebecca Brown’s boyfriend told investigators she held a knife to his neck while he was holding their daughter and she began to strangle him.

She’s also accused of breaking through a door with a hammer in an attempt to get to her boyfriend.