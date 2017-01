ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Career criminal Davon Lymon will be in district court Monday morning to face a judge for his most serious crime yet.

Lymon denied knowing anything about gunning down Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster on Central and Eubank in October 2015.

A jury indicted Lymon for Webster’s murder back in December and he will be arraigned Monday for that state charge.

He’s already been convicted in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm.