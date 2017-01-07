Thief steals thousands dollars worth of jewelry from Albuquerque pawn shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque pawn shop owner is out thousands of dollars after a thief broke into his store and stole a bunch of jewelry.

Two broken windows, boarded up, and a jewelry case with the glass doors missing. Those are some of the remnants of the Land of Entrapment Pawn Shop, near Eubank and Indian School, after a thief made his way into the store earlier this week.

The suspect tried to break open the metal gate, once he failed, he began shooting at the lock.

“He tapped on the glass with a hammer on the inside door few times, test for any glass break sensors, and then he went to town,” said McLain Prawitz, manager of the pawn shop. “Elbowed both of our jewelry cases, got away with a small amount of jewelry. Nothing worth what he probably thought he was getting,” he continued.

Prawitz has been working at the shop for four years and said it’s like a second home for him, and for someone to come in and do this, doesn’t sit well with him.

“You feel angry, you feel all these other feelings about this but, the fact of the matter is you’re violated,” he said.

Now, he’s trying to bring together the community to help fight against property crimes. He started a Facebook page called Pawn Shops Fighting Property Crimes, encouraging people in the industry to speak up if they see something that’s not right.

“Get people’s stories, get information right away because if stuffs happening in this neighborhood, that’s how we’re going to be able to recognize it and stop it sooner,” he said.

Prawitz said he has spent his entire life in the pawn shop industry and understands crimes like these are normal. But, he’s hoping his new movement will at least deter any future crooks from committing any crimes.

“We just got to do something, and no one’s going to do it for us, we have to do it for ourselves,” he said.

Prawitz said the thief did more damage than anything and they’re going to be spending the next few weeks fixing up the shop.

Albuquerque Police are currently investigating the case and they do not have any leads on who the suspect is.