ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two groups of lost hikers.

According to BCSO the hikers lost their way near the La Luz Trail.

BCSO says they have their helicopter up in an attempt to find the lost hikers.

No word on how many people are lost, but BCSO says there are no children with the missing groups.

