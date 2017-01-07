Police compare abuse of 5-year-old boy to water boarding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The allegations of a little boy brutally beaten are alarming. In a criminal complaint, APD compared the physical abuse to water boarding, and police said this is well beyond normal corporal punishment.

APD’s Child Abuse Response Team said it is quite clear the 5-year-old boy is an “obvious victim of child physical abuse.”

Saturday morning, Jonathan Ruiz, 29, and Crystal Harrison, 28, faced a judge on child abuse charges.

Police said they got a call on Dec. 1 to Chaparral Elementary near Milne and Atrisco. Staff had fears a child had been hurt badly at home. The criminal complaint revealed that the child had “severe bruising on his abdomen, back and buttock, some in the shape of a belt buckle.”

The boy told investigators that Harrison hit him with his dad’s belt because he was being bad that morning before school, and that his dad spanked him the night before. In court, an attorney for the father said he is not guilty.

“If the court reads this complaint, he was not anywhere near the residence or near the child when this incident occurred,” said the defense attorney.

The criminal complaint also said Harrison — identified as Ruiz’s girlfriend — not only beat the boy with a belt, but sometimes he would bleed. It also states the boy would be smacked into the wall, and court documents reveal the boy would be held under water in the bathroom with officers describing it as a “life-threatening event.”

The action “is reminiscent of the torture/interrogation practice commonly refferred to as ‘water boarding.'”

The children are being looked after by CYFD and expected to go to Ruiz’s parents. As of Saturday evening, both Ruiz and Harrison are still in custody at MDC.