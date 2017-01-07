passenger-with-strong-new-mexico-ties-stuck-at-fort-lauderdale-airport-friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many passengers finally left the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday night after being stuck there for hours, including one passenger with strong New Mexico ties.

“It was supposed to be a short 55 minute flight and it turned out to be about eight and a half hours. We spent at least seven and a half hours on the tarmac,” said Joe Williams.

Williams, who formerly served as secretary for the New Mexico Department of Corrections, says the pilot told them about the shooting while still in the air. When they landed at the airport, Williams said they stayed on the tarmac and could see those that evacuated the surrounding area.

Hours later, they were still on the plane, and when they did get off, Williams says bags and other items were left all over the terminal. He says those who had vehicles at the airport were able to leave, while others were bused to another area to be picked up.