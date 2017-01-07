Local college soccer player to compete and volunteer in Costa Rica

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local college soccer player said it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. She was chosen to represent her school on a trip to Costa Rica, but this trip is not just about the competition.

An Albuquerque native, now attending college in Hobbs, tells KRQE News 13 she has never been out of the country, but she was selected to represent her school’s athletics division in Costa Rica. But what she’s most excited about is the chance to give back to their local community.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Maria Reynolds said seeing the world was always a dream.

“I’ve never gone anywhere outside of the country,” said Reynolds.

She is getting that chance this summer.

“You’re chosen by your coaches,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds is a sophomore on the soccer team at the University of the Southwest and is one of four players on the team selected to represent the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in Costa Rica.

“Based on their character, their grades, obviously, your playing,” said Reynolds.

But what she is most excited about is the chance to give back to the local community.

“You play soccer games, but you also help kids learn how to play soccer there.”

Reynolds said she has always been an avid volunteer, and has a big heart for children and animals.

“Volunteer at UNM Hospital, and help the kids that really couldn’t get out,” said Reynolds. “Walking the dogs and feeding them, cleaning their kennels.”

During her week in Costa Rica, she will get the opportunity to run soccer clinics for local children.

“Give them soccer balls and really just teach them some cool tricks that we know and maybe put on a few games for them,” said Reynolds.

She said she hopes to teach the kids about more than just kicking a ball into a goal.

“Hang out with these kids and show them some love, and companionship,” said Reynolds.

And hopes to get this one message across.

“To continue to dream big no matter what situation you’re in,” said Reynolds.

Because she, too, was just a little girl with a dream.

“With how unknown Albuquerque is, I didn’t think it would take me somewhere,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said each player must raise their own funds for the trip, she is hoping to do so by setting up a GoFundMe. Maria is a pre-med major, and said she hopes to have a career working with animals.