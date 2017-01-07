Fort Lauderdale airport reopens after deadly shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal shooting that left five people dead and eight wounded.

Terminal 2, where the shootings took place, remains closed.

An investigation is ongoing to figure out why the former Army National Guardsman opened fire.

Eight were shot in total and another 37 people are recovering from injuries.

It happened at a baggage claim Friday afternoon.

Police say Esteban Santiago, 26, flew from Alaska, arrived in Florida, loaded a gun in the bathroom, and opened fire.

He eventually surrendered to police.

“We are looking at all avenues. We have not ruled out terrorism. We will be pursuing every angle to try to determine the motive behind this attack,” said George Piro, FBI.