Department of Agriculture issues health alert for Dion’s customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– If you’ve eaten at Dion’s recently The Department of Agriculture is issuing a public health alert.

The USDA has concerns that assorted sliced deli meat products served to customers may be contaminated with listeria.

The products were produced by Peter Defries Corporation in Albuquerque.

The sliced roast beef, pastrami, and turkey items were first produced December 14th but may have been sold as late as January 4th.

They were used on pizza, salads, and open-faced sandwiches.

The USDA says to throw out all leftovers.

Listeriosis causes various symptoms including fever, aches, and confusion.