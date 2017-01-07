City’s kindness app encouraging good deeds months after launch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret Albuquerque gets a bad rap.

With so many bad things that go on, the city’s Youth advisory council is still optimistic, Albuquerque is full of good people.

A few months ago, they set out to document acts of kindness, setting a big goal

It all started with a text message to Mayor Richard Berry.

A challenge from Anaheim’s mayor all the way in California, saying “we want to challenge the kids in Albuquerque to a million acts of kindness.”

“Game on,” was the mayor’s response.

“We agreed that this was a great idea because all of us want to see more kindness in our communities,” Jordan Padilla, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council said.

Last October, the city launched the ABQ Kindness App.

“I believe that Albuquerque is a kind place. I mean we hear a lot about the violence and the bad statistics about Albuquerque but I believe that there’s a lot of good here,” Joaquin Romero, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council said.

Sine the app’s launch, the good deeds have been flooding in, simple things like: “Miss Lisa made green chili stew for the school staff,” “I donated blood today,” “a nice lady paid for my drink at Starbucks, I was happily surprised and plan to do the same for someone else,” and a “neighbor took our garbage cans in from the street for us this week.”

“You’re nice to someone, you let them in to traffic when it made you miss the light, it maybe changed their mood, and it’s just that ripple effect that we are really looking for,” Romero said.

Some kind acts go a step further: “Helped a neighbor take care her dogs, so she could stay with her daughter in the hospital”

So far, the app’s received about 20,000 acts of kindness.

“Performing acts of kindness brings out a sense of selflessness that a lot of people don’t realize that they have inside of them,” Padilla said.

The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, say they want to achieve the one million acts of kindness goal in 2017.