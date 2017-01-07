Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Dangerous wind chills to start on Saturday morning across eastern New Mexico. Temperatures and wind chills are well below zero. This type of cold weather could lead to frostbite in just minutes for exposed skin. So be sure to dress in layers and cover up any exposed skin when stepping out this morning. Plus do not forget about the pets with these types of temperatures!

After a dangerously cold morning, temperatures will start to rebound into the afternoon back to more seasonable highs. It will be chilly today before temperatures will start to really warm up for Sunday and Monday. Highs will return to the 50s in Albuquerque with the 60s and 70s across southern New Mexico. Parts of the Southeast could get close to 80° on Monday afternoon.