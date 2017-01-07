Albuquerque woman arrested for allegedly attacking man with machete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police say a woman attacked a man with a machete and then tried to run.

It happened Friday morning at a bus stop near Central and Coors.

Police say 29-year-old Liane Armijo struck a man on his face with the blade of a machete and used the butt of the weapon to hit him in the back of his head.

APD showed up and they say she took off, ditching the machete behind a nearby tire shop.

Armjijo is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

A guy she was with told APD Armijo pulled the machete in order to protect herself.