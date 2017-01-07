Albuquerque Police searching for missing sisters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police are searching for two adults and three children that have been missing since Thursday.

Police say 25-year-old Vanessa George was last seen with her 1 and 4-year-old daughters. Vanessa’s sister, 20-year-old Letecia George is also missing along with her 1-year-old daughter.

APD says there are no signs of foul play, but Vanessa George was the victim of domestic violence.

Her estranged boyfriend, 34-year-old Murphy Becenti, was arrested for battery against a household member and released from MDC eight days ago.

Becenti told APD he last saw them on the Santa Ana Pubelo on Thursday.

Police say they may be driving a 2013 Toyota Tundra with New Mexico plate 578 SNY.